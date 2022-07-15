Anne-Marie announces Asia tour dates including stops in Singapore and Manila

British singer Anne-Marie has announced an Asian leg for her Dysfunctional tour, with stops in Singapore, Manila and Tokyo planned.

Anne-Marie will start the Asian leg of her tour in Taipei, Taiwan on October 11, before making her way to Japan for consecutive dates in Tokyo and Osaka on October 13 and 14. She will then perform at at the New Frontier Theatre in Manila on October 16 before closing out the tour in Singapore’s Capitol Theatre on October 18.

Pre-sales are set to begin for Live Nation members is set to begin on July 18 for the Taipei show, July 19 for the Singapore show, and July 20 for the Japan shows. Tickets for the Manila show will be available via TicketNet starting July 19.

Tickets for the Singapore show will be priced at SGD118 and SGD138 inclusive of booking fee and will be available via Ticketmaster and at all SingPost outlets. Attendees must bring a full or printed ticket to be allowed admission into the venue.

Attendees will have to adhere to Singapore’s Vaccination Differentiated Safe Management Measures, which include showing proof of vaccination via app or token and masks at all times in the venue.

A former three-time world karate champion and West End child star, Anne-Marie most recently released the single ‘I Just Called’ earlier this year on May 27 following the release of her sophomore album ‘Therapy’ in July last year. In the lead-up to the album’s release, she also collaborated with Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin on the ballad ‘Bedroom’ from the Taiwan-based artist’s first English-language EP ‘Like You Do’.

NME gave ‘Therapy’ a glowing four-out-of-five star review, praising the album’s daringness to not play it safe while making sure Anne-Marie’s bold personality is “finally given a chance to shine on a no-nonsense album that’s overflowing with chart-busting tunes and real world attitude”.

Writer Ali Shutler pointed out album cuts ‘Kiss My (Uh Oh)’ featuring Little Mix and ‘Our Song’ with former One Direction member Niall Horan as particular highlights from ‘Therapy’, calling the former “a flawless combination”.

Outside of music, Anne-Marie is an ambassador for UK mental health charity Mind, and has addressed the topic of mental health in a YouTube documentary titled ‘How to be Anne-Marie’. Anne-Marie also released her debut book You Deserve Better last year, tackling topics like body image and being successful at work.

The dates for Anne-Marie’s Dysfunctional Tour Asia 2022 are:

October 11 – Zepp New Taipei – Taipei, Taiwan

October 13 – PIT – Tokyo, Japan

October 14 – Hatch – Osaka, Japan

October 16 – New Frontier Theatre – Manila, Philippines

October 18 – Capitol Theatre, Singapore