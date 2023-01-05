Annie Mac’s stolen USB returned to her after fan’s “drunken madness”

Annie Mac has thanked a fan for returning her USB stick that they stole in “a moment of drunken madness” last month.

The DJ and presenter launched an appeal in December after the device – which contains a decade’s worth of music that doesn’t exist elsewhere – was stolen from the booth at one of her ‘Before Midnight’ club nights.

“There will be no repercussions, I just want the music back,” she wrote on social media at the time, explaining that the stick was “truly precious and really important” to her.

Today (January 5), Mac shared an image of the returned USB next to a handwritten note that was penned by the remorseful thief. “Really sorry for [the] distress caused. We haven’t accessed it,” the message reads.

“It was a moment of drunken madness. So sorry.”

In the caption, the DJ thanked the person who swiped the device for returning it and expressed her forgiveness.

“We received an email just before Christmas, sheepish tones. It was stupid,” Mac explained in the Instagram post. “A drunken mistake. Now it’s in my manager’s office waiting for me to pick up.

“I’m so glad, and relieved that it wasn’t some calculated malevolent act. It was a drunken mistake and by god haven’t we all done those in our time. To whoever you are, thank you SO much for sending it back.

She added: “And to those yelling at the screen right now, yes I will back it up properly!!!”