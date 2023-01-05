Annie Mac’s stolen USB returned to her after fan’s “drunken madness”

Annie Mac has thanked a fan for returning her USB stick that they stole in “a moment of drunken madness” last month.
The DJ and presenter launched an appeal in December after the device – which contains a decade’s worth of music that doesn’t exist elsewhere – was stolen from the booth at one of her ‘Before Midnight’ club nights.
“There will be no repercussions, I just want the music back,” she wrote on social media at the time, explaining that the stick was “truly precious and really important” to her.
Today (January 5), Mac shared an image of the returned USB next to a handwritten note that was penned by the remorseful thief. “Really sorry for [the] distress caused. We haven’t accessed it,” the message reads.
“It was a moment of drunken madness. So sorry.”
In the caption, the DJ thanked the person who swiped the device for returning it and expressed her forgiveness.
“We received an email just before Christmas, sheepish tones. It was stupid,” Mac explained in the Instagram post. “A drunken mistake. Now it’s in my manager’s office waiting for me to pick up.
“I’m so glad, and relieved that it wasn’t some calculated malevolent act. It was a drunken mistake and by god haven’t we all done those in our time. To whoever you are, thank you SO much for sending it back.
She added: “And to those yelling at the screen right now, yes I will back it up properly!!!”
Elsewhere in the caption, Mac said that the “thousands of songs” stored on the USB stick were “backed up badly, over four laptops” and would have been “impossible to replace as it was”.
“More than the inconvenience caused by the theft, the whole thing felt so discordant with the spirit of the evening, which had felt so joyous up to that point,” she went on.
Additionally, Mac thanked all the DJs who had offered to give her music to replace what was lost on the missing stick. “So generous – you know who you are! Xxx,” she concluded. See the post above.
Mac launched ‘Before Midnight’ last May. Billed as a club night “for people who need sleep”, events run from 7pm till the stroke of midnight.
Annie Mac last month announced a run of 10 ‘Before Midnight’ events set to take place across the UK and Ireland this year. You can find any remaining tickets here.