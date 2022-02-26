!!! announce new album ‘Let It Be Blue’ with first single ‘Storm Around The World’

!!! (Chk Chk Chk) have announced details of a new album – hear first single ‘Storm Around The World’ below.

The new record, which will land on May 6 via Warp, follows the band’s 2019 record ‘Wallop’.

Discussing ‘Storm Around The World’, which features Sink Ya Teeth’s Maria Uzor, the band said: “’Storm Around the World’ is a song we’ve had since the last album that didn’t really come into focus until Maria Uzor from Sink Ya Teeth added her part and we turned it into a duet. Originally an acid workout about parents who leave on tour it became much more than that with her vocal, which is equal parts sing-song and spoken word and who’s lyrics helped add both a familiarity and a mystery to the song.”

The band added that, on ‘Let It Be Blue’, they were “looking for basic minimal arrangements – sub-bass, drums and vocals mostly – and that approach is what finally let us support the vocal parts in a way that worked.

“The final piece was the beat that our producer Patrick Ford made that felt somewhere between programmed, sampled and played, a blurriness that is another feature of this album, ‘Let It Be Blue’, which was mostly built on computers but doesn’t always sound or feel that way.”

Listen to ‘Storm Around The World’ below and pre-order the new album here.

!!! are set to support the new album with a US tour that begins in late May and runs through to mid-June. See the full list of dates and pick up tickets here.

Reviewing 2019’s ‘Wallop’ LP, NME said: “In the 18 years since their perfectly-timed self-titled debut, they’ve never wavered from their art-rock disco vision or disappeared while trends have shifted.

“Sure, there may have been dancing through relative obscurity for !!! amid other scenes borrowing their sounds, but there’s something about the genre-smashing vibrance of the peaks of ‘Wallop’ that makes it feel so joyous and essentially in the now.”