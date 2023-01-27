Another Pantera concert has been cancelled days after German shows pulled

Concert promoters in Vienna have cancelled an appearance by Pantera scheduled for this summer.

It comes just days after festival organisers in Germany cancelled two performances by the band after a backlash to their planned appearance at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023.

The reformed band, featuring Phil Anselmo, Rex Brown, Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante, were due to perform at this year’s Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, two simultaneous festivals that take place between June 2-4 in Nürburgring and Nürnberg respectively, plus a date in Vienna, Austria was slated for this May.

The German dates were cancelled over past allegations of racism that date back to 2016 when frontman Anselmo offered to leave his band Down following an incident in which he was filmed carrying out a Nazi salute and shouting “white power”.

It’s not yet clear if the band’s planned appearance at Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer, Vienna, relates to the cancellations in Germany earlier this week. Organisers issued a statement saying that “all tickets can be returned where they were purchased,” before thanking fans for their “understanding”.

NME has reached out to representatives of Pantera for comment.

Anselmo was forced to apologise after being caught on film making the nazi salute at the end of his performance at Dimebash 2016, a festival held in Hollywood in tribute to his late bandmate Dimebag Darrell.

Anselmo initially dismissed his actions as a “joke” before later issuing a statement that read: “Every citizen in this entire world has the unalienable right to live with dignity and respect without hate or oppression. And I mean this, with all of my crushed, yet, guilty heart.

“It’s common knowledge that we can choose to either learn from our mistakes, or continue on a path of insensitivity and destruction. I am utterly responsible for the mistakes I have made, and can only give you my word to no longer do them in the present, through action, not just mere words.

“My band mates are now experiencing the consequences of my behaviour, and I now publicly apologise to them as well. Never in my entire lifetime would I drag them down with me, and I’ve privately suggested to them that they move on without me.”

Anselmo also described himself as “repulsed by my own actions”, saying that he “understand[s] if I’m shunned till I hit the dirt”.

He later issued a video apology. In that, he said: “Philip H Anselmo here, and I’m here to basically respond to all the heat I’ve been getting that I deserve completely. I was at the Dimebash and it was extremely late at night, there was heavy-duty talk between myself and those who love Dime. Heavy emotions were flowing, jokes were made backstage, that transpired upon the stage, and it was ugly, it was uncalled for, and anyone who knows me and my true nature knows that I don’t believe in any of that.

“I don’t want to be part of any group,” he continued, “I’m an individual and I am a thousand percent apologetic to anyone that took offence to what I said, because you should have taken offence to what I said. And I am so sorry. I hope you give me another chance… I love all of you. Anyone who knows me knows that I love all of you. Bless you.”

His actions were condemned by members of the music world at the time, including Anthrax’s Scott Ian and Machine Head frontman Rob Flynn.