Anthony ‘Baby Gap’ Walker of The Gap Band, dies age 60: “Gone too soon”

Anthony ‘Baby Gap’ Walker, most famous for his work with The Gap Band, has died. He was aged 60.

News of the musician’s death was first reported by TMZ, which stated that he passed following “complications from a neck surgery”.

Walker had been performing recently with the group GapX, which was comprised of members of his former group, The Gap Band.

His bandmates in GapX were among the first to pay their respects to the artist, sharing a post on Instagram, which read: “The Band will miss our friend, brother, and band mate Anthony ‘Baby Gap’ Walker. Gone too soon. We will never forget you!!!”

The Gap Band was first formed in 1967 by brothers Ronnie, Charlie and Robert Wilson in Oklahoma, and went on to share their debut album ‘Magicians Holiday’ in 1974 and breakout self-titled album in 1979 – which featured R&B hits “Shake” and “I’m in Love”.

Walker joined the band later that year, just as the band were sharing ‘Gap Band III’, which went platinum and peaked at Number 16 on the Billboard 200 with singles ‘Humpin’’ and ‘Burn Rubber’. He was a part of the group for 23 years and contributed as a performer, songwriter, dancer and choreographer.

In his time outside of the group, he collaborated with the likes of Rick James and George Clinton, as well as working with Charlie Wilson and bandmate Billy Young on the 1985 project Billy & Baby Gap.