Watch Anthrax’s Scott Ian and his son pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins by playing Foo Fighters songs

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and his 10-year-old son Revel have paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by covering a trio of the band’s songs.

In a brief video posted to Ian’s Instagram account, he and his son perform segments of ‘Low’, ‘Stacked Actors’ and ‘Run’, with Scott on guitar and Revel behind the drum kit.

“We’ve been jamming our favourite Foo’s all week,” Ian wrote in the video’s caption. “Healing our hearts with the power of rock. We love you Taylor and Dave and Pat and Chris and Nate and Rami.”

Watch Scott and Revel Ian covering Foo Fighters below:

Back in 2019, Revel – then eight years old – joined Foo Fighters onstage during one of the band’s shows in Louisville, Kentucky for a performance of ‘Everlong’.

Last month, following the news of Hawkins’ death, Scott shared a photo of the moment on his Instagram, writing: “Absolutely crushed by the news about Taylor. He was just such a great guy. Our hearts are with his family and his band of brothers.”

Hawkins died on March 25 in Bogotá, Colombia, hours before the Foo Fighters were set to perform at a festival in the city as part of their South American tour. He was 50 years old. The news was confirmed by Hawkins’ bandmates, who wrote in a statement that they were “devastated” by his “tragic and untimely loss”.

His death prompted an outpouring of tribute from the music and entertainment world, with the likes of Hawkins death prompted an outpouring of tributes from the world of music, with the likes of Paul McCartney, Elton John, Joan Jett, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Slash, Stevie Nicks and many more honouring Hawkins’ life and career.

Hawkins was memorialised at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday (April 3), at which the Foo Fighters won all three categories they were nominated in. The band were originally scheduled to perform at the ceremony, but cancelled following Hawkins’ death.

“This was the moment in the show when I was supposed to be introducing the Foo Fighters,” host Trevor Noah explained during the ceremony. “We would have been celebrating with them as they won three Grammy awards earlier today.

“But they are, of course, not here due to the passing of their legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins. Our thoughts go out to Taylor’s family, his friends, the Foo Fighter family and all of their fans around the world. We’d like to take a moment now to remember Taylor.”