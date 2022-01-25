Anthrax’s Scott Ian pays tribute to father-in-law Meat Loaf: “His legacy will live on”

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian has paid tribute to his father-in-law Meat Loaf, who died last week aged 74.

The legendary musician and actor – real name Marvin Lee Aday – passed away on Thursday (January 20), according to a statement posted on his official Facebook page. A cause of death is not yet officially known.

Ian – who is married to Meat Loaf’s adopted stepdaughter, Pearl Aday – shared a pair of photographs on his Instagram account yesterday (January 24).

The first image showed the late singer with Pearl and her sister Amanda, while the second is of Meat Loaf and his grandchild (Ian and Pearl’s son).

“There are so many stories to tell, and I know they will all be told over time,” Ian captioned the post. “For now, what I know is that Meat’s legacy will live on through his family – Pearl, Amanda and Revel.

“Their forever love for their father/grandfather (Papa Meat) outweighs the heaviness of their hearts. ………. Thank you to everyone for the outpouring of love, we feel it. ……….. I love you Meat. ………….”

Sharing an old family photo and tribute on her own Instagram profile yesterday, Pearl wrote: “We love you always, Dad, no matter what. Always and forever. Thank you for this memory.”

In a separate post, she said: “I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever.”

Scott Ian previously described his father-in-law as “just a regular guy who happens to be a legendary rock star” (via Blabbermouth). “It’s not like he’s on stage when you’re hanging out with the guy,” he said.

He also spoke about his relationship with the late icon in his autobiography I’m The Man: The Story Of That Guy From Anthrax, where he said he “had no idea” how to address him when they first met.

“‘Mr. Loaf’ just didn’t sound right,” he recalled, “and I wanted to get off on the right foot with him. Pearl said, ‘Call him Meat. That’s what everyone calls him’.”

A statement confirming Meat Loaf’s death last week read: “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours.”

The message continued: “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man.