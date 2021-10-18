Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards 2021 nominations led by Raisa, Pamungkas and Rendy Pandugo

The 24th Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards (AMI) has revealed its 2021 nominees, which include Pamungkas, Raisa, Rendy Pandugo, and many more. See the full list below.

Besides general categories, the sprawling list includes genre-specific ones: pop, alternative, R&B, urban, electronic, jazz, keroncong, dangdut, and children’s music.

Raisa is leading the pack with nine nominations – this includes Best Album for her latest release ‘It’s Personal’ and Best Production for ‘Bahasa Kalbu’, her 2020 collaboration with film score composer Andi Rianto. Pamungkas and Rendy Pandugo accompany Raisa in the former category.

Pandugo has notched five nominations in total for his latest EP, ‘See You Someday’, which include both Best Album and Best Pop Album. He and director Ivan Saputra Alma have also been nominated for Best Music Video nomination for his single ‘Home’.

Pamungkas is in the running for the Best Album category for ‘Solipsism 0.2’. He is up for five awards in total, including Best Alternative Artist (‘I Don’t Wanna Be Alone’), Best Male Pop Artist (for his rendition of the Dewa 19 song ‘Risalah Hati’), and more.

Other artists in the running for awards are Lyodra, A. Nayaka, Basboi, Ramengvrl, Rayi Putra, Diskoria, Gamaliel, Oslo Ibrahim, Gangga, Svmmerdose, Hindia, Nadin Amizah, Romantic Echoes, Reality Club, Danilla Riyadi, The Panturas and White Shoes & The Couples Company. View the full list of nominees here.

The 24th Anugerah Musik Indonesia Awards will be televised on November 15, with a limited number of audience members allowed to attend.

Nominees for the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards include:

Best Song/Production

Raisa, Andi Rianto – ‘Bahasa Kalbu’

Stevan Pasaribu – ‘Belum Siap Kehilangan’

Rizky Febian – ‘Cuek’

Ardhito Pramono, Aurelie – ‘I Just Couldn’t Save You Tonight’

Anneth – ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti’

Isyana Sarasvati – ‘Unlock The Key’

Best Album

Marcello Tahitoe – ’99’

Arsy Widianto, Tiara Andini – ‘ArTi Untuk Cinta’

Raisa – ‘It’s Personal’

Rendy Pandugo – ‘See You Someday’

Ardhito Pramono – ‘Semar & Pasukan Monyet’

Pamungkas – ‘Solipsism 0.2’

Best Solo Pop Performance (Male)

Andmesh – ‘Tiba Tiba’

Judika – ‘Putus atau Terus’

Mikha Angelo – ‘Middle Ground’

Pamungkas – ‘Risalah Hati’

Rizky Febian – ‘Makna Cinta’

Stevan Pasaribu – ‘Belum Siap Kehilangan’

Best Solo Pop Performance (Female)

Anneth – ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti’

Bunga Citra Lestari – ’12 Tahun Terindah’

Lyodra – ‘Tentang Kamu’

Raisa – ‘Tentang Dirimu’

Tiara Andini – ‘365’

Yura Yunita – ‘Tenang’

Best Newcomer

Anneth – ‘Mungkin Hari Ini Esok Atau Nanti’

Dere – ‘Kota’

Kaleb J – ‘It’s Only Me’

Misellia – ‘Akhir Tak Bahagia’

Novia Bachmid – ‘Ingin Jatuh Cinta’

Nuca – ‘Kagum’

Raissa Anggiani – ‘Losing Us’

Best Rap/Hip-hop Performance

A.Nayaka – ’40AK’

Adrian Khalif – ‘Find Me’

Basboi, Kamga – ‘Bismillah’

Fade2Black – ‘Dia Yang Bertahan’

Ramengvrl – ‘Vaselina’

Rayi Putra, Laze – ‘Lagi?’

TuanThirteen – ‘Rumah’

Best Collaboration

Ade Govinda, Fadly – ​​’Tanpa Batas Waktu’

Arsy Widianto, Tiara Andini – ‘Cintanya Aku’

Diskoria, Laleilmanino, Eva Celia – ‘C.H.R.I.S.Y.E.’

Ita Purnamasari, Zoe Jireh, Dwiki Dharmawan – ‘Deru Debu’

Marion Jola, Danilla, Ramengvrl – ‘Don’t Touch Me’

Raisa, Andi Rianto – ‘Bahasa Kalbu’

Best Urban Performance (Solo)

Gamaliel – ‘/adjacent/’

Gangga – ‘Forever’

Oslo Ibrahim – ‘I May Not The One’

Raissa Anggiani – ‘Aku Kamu Yang Lain’

Sheryl Sheinafia – ‘dejavu’

Wizzy – ‘Poor Little Kitty’

Best Urban Performance (Group/Collaboration)

Hondo – ‘Mountain’

Marion Jola, Danilla, Ramengvrl – ‘Don’t Touch Me’

Mea Shahira, Matter Mos – ‘Apple of My Eyes’

Rebelsuns. – ‘Hues’

Svmmerdose – ‘To Be With You’

Best Electronic Artist (Solo/Group/Collaboration)

Alex Kuple – ‘More Chaotic Escape’

Bangkutaman – ‘Ombak’

Jevin Julian – ‘Hope’

Matter Halo – ‘Nightvision’

Sri Hanuraga, El Michael – ‘A Pilgrim (Interspace Love)’

Best Alternative Performance (Solo)

Hindia – ‘Setengah Tahun Ini’

Morad – ‘How’

Nadin Amizah – ‘Sebuah Tarian Yang Tak Kunjung Selesai’

Pamungkas – ‘I Don’t Wanna Be Alone’

Romantic Echoes – ‘Amarah’

Best Alternative Performance (Group/Collaboration)

Danilla & The Glamors – ‘Senja Di Ambang Pilu’

Reality Club, Bilal Indrajaya – ‘I Wish I Was Your Joke’

Sore – ‘Real Is It’

The Panturas – ‘Tafsir Mistik’

White Shoes & The Couples Company – ‘Folklor’

Best Sound Production