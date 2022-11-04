Anvil to perform for Singapore Rockfest series in February

Canadian heavy metal band Anvil are set to return to Singapore in February 2023.

The concert, set for February 28, will take place at the Esplanade Annexe Studio as part of LAMC Production’s Singapore Rockfest series. Tickets will go on sale on November 7 via Sistic. Ticketing prices have yet to be revealed.

The band, composed of members Steve “Lips” Kudlow, Robb Reiner, and Chris Robertson,

The concert will mark the band’s second performance in Singapore. They last played in the city-state in 2013 as supporting act for a Metallica concert.

Earlier this year, Anvil released their 19th studio album, ‘Impact Is Imminent.’ They also announced a tour in support of their latest release, with stops in Australia, Europe, and North America. The group kicked off their tour in North America last June.

Anvil is the second act to be announced for the Singapore Rockfest concert series since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Singapore Rockfest event, which was set to be headlined by Slipknot and Trivium.

In late September, LAMC Productions announced Italian metal band Lacuna Coil as the first band to grace the Singapore Rockfest stage since the pandemic. The Lacuna Coil show is set to take place on December 13 at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets can be purchased here.