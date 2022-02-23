Any Name’s Okay celebrate the joys of commitment on comeback single ‘Yugto’

Filipino alternative pop band Any Name’s Okay have returned with a new single called ‘Yugto’.

The track was released on Wednesday (February 23) on all digital streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines. According to the band, the fresh single is about savouring the experience of love. “Many people see the passage of time as tiring or boring and are afraid of the long run—Yugto is about the joy and confidence of commitment,” they said.

The quintet also revealed that the strong rhythm and driving arrangement are inspired by anime OSTs.

‘Yugto’ starts off with soft traditional drums and acoustic guitars, before launching into a catchy guitar riff and a soaring guitar solo as vocalists Renzo Lumanog and Sophia Abrogar trade vocals and duet with one another.

Listen to their comeback single below.

‘Yugto’ is the five-member act’s first release since their 2019 EP ‘All I Feel And See’. The six-tracked project includes the title track, ‘Coconut’, ‘Vivid’ and ‘? (Who Do You Think Of)’ alongside previously released tracks ‘The Sun’ and ‘Orasan’.

Any Name’s Okay – composed of Sofia Abrogar (vocals), Renzo Lumanog (vocals and guitar), Mike Armas (guitar), Arvin Olete (drums) and Juan Lada (bass) – were formed in late 2017. They launched their debut single ‘Clouds’ in 2018 and followed it up with three more songs – ‘Hawaiian’, ‘Orasan’ and ‘The Sun’.