AOA’s Seolhyun departs from FNC Entertainment after 10 years

AOA’s Seolhyun has parted ways with longtime label FNC Entertainment after 10 years, as confirmed by the agency.

The announcement from FNC Entertainment was made via South Korean news outlet Sports Kyunghang. The label shared that “after [a] long conversation and discussion with Seolhyun, FNC Entertainment has agreed to end our management work [with Seolhyun]”, as translated by Soompi. It remains unclear whether the Korean idol will remain part of AOA following her departure.

“Since her debut in 2012, Seolhyun has impressed in many different fields as an artist who represents FNC Entertainment,” the notice read. “We convey our gratitude to Seolhyun for trusting us and being with us for a long time, and we express our gratitude to all the fans who always send love and support without holding back.”

FNC Entertainment then wrote that it will continue to “sincerely support Seolhyun’s activities going forward”. “We ask for your unchanging love and support for Seolhyun as she prepares to make a new start,” the label concluded. At the time of publication, the AOA singer-actress has yet to personally address the news.

Seolhyun debuted under FNC Entertainment as a member of AOA in 2012, currently completed by Hyejeong and Chanmi. She has also starred in a number of television projects as an actress, including Orange Marmalade, The Killer’s Shopping List and more. She is slated to star as a lead actress in an upcoming K-drama from Korean streaming platform ENA titled I Don’t Feel Like Doing Anything (literal translation), alongside Thirty Nine star Im Si-wan.

