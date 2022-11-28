AOMG announces Asia tour featuring Simon Dominic, Yugyeom and more

AOMG has announced the Asian leg of its upcoming ‘Follow The Movement’ world tour.

Today (November 28), the South Korean record label made the announcement via a graphic posted to its social media accounts. The purple-themed poster listed Simon Dominic, GOT7’s Kim Yugyeom, Loco, Gray, and Lee Hi as the artists featured on the bill for the Asian tour.

[FOLLOW THE MOVEMENT]

WORLD TOUR 2023https://t.co/Pkg3eMMd4D ASIA

Jan 8(SUN) SINGAPORE

Jan 13(FRI) BANGKOK

Jan 15(SUN) MANILA

Jan 27(FRI) TOKYO

Jan 29(SUN) OSAKA

Feb 3(FRI) HONG KONG

Feb 5(SUN) TAIPEI Tix Open

Dec 5(MON) 12PM(KST)#FTMWORLDTOUR2023 #AOMGWORLDTOUR2023#AOMG pic.twitter.com/l4DrZEEbe4 — aomgofficial (@AOMGOFFICIAL) November 28, 2022

Kicking off on the second week of 2023, the tour commences with a performance at Singapore’s Expo Hall 3A on January 8, followed by stops at Bangkok’s Union Hall on January 13 and Manila’s New Frontier Theater on January 15. The tour will then travel to Japan for two dates at Tokyo’s Zepp Divercity on January 27 and Osaka’s Zepp Osaka Bayside on January 29, before rounding off with dates in Hong Kong’s Star Hall on February 3 and Taipei’s City Exhibition Hall on February 5.

Currently, the label’s official tour website is wiped clean besides text stating that additional ticketing information is “coming soon”, specifically on December 1 KST. However, the attached Twitter post states that general ticket sales will begin on December 5, 12PM KST.

The Asian leg of the ‘Follow The Movement’ world tour marks AOMG’s return to the region since 2017, when the label brought Jay Park, Loco, Simon Dominic, Gray and DJ Pumkin to perform at Singapore’s Suntec Convention Centre in May that year.

AOMG was founded by ex-CEO Park in 2013, and featured himself and Gray on its first roster. Simon Dominic later joined the label in 2014 and served as its co-CEO until 2018, when he handed over his duties to DJ Pumkin. Park stepped down from his role as CEO on New Year’s Eve 2021.

Simon Dominic’s last full-length release was 2018’s ‘DARKROOM: roommates only’, which was then followed by his 2019 EP ‘No Open Flames’. This year, Loco and Gray released their collaborative singles, ‘Tasty x Tasty’ and ‘Be Ready’, the latter of which was produced by CODE KUNST. Kim Yugyeom released his debut solo EP ‘Point Of View: U’ in June 2021 after joining the label in February that year.

In 2021, Lee Hi released ‘4 ONLY’, her first album since joining the label in 2020. In a five-star review, NME’s Angela Patricia Suacillo highlighted the album’s cohesiveness, stating: “Although five years may feel like too long a wait for new music, Lee Hi makes it all worth it by producing a cohesive record that not only stays true to her roots, but one that allows her to explore genres that strengthen her identity as one of K-pop’s strongest vocalists”.

The Asian dates of AOMG’s ‘Follow The Movement’ world tour are:

January:

8 – Singapore Expo Hall 3A – Singapore

13 – Union Hall – Bangkok, Thailand

15 – New Frontier Theater – Manila, Philippines

27 – Zepp Divercity Tokyo – Tokyo, Japan

29 – Zepp Osaka Bayside – Osaka, Japan

February:

3 – Star Hall, KITEC – Hong Kong, China

5 – New Taipei City Convention Hall – Taipei, Taiwan