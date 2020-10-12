Aphex Twin clarifies his stance on coronavirus: “I definitely don’t think Covid is a hoax”

Aphex Twin has clarified his stance on the coronavirus pandemic after it was previously suggested that he thought it was a hoax.

Aphex Twin (real name Richard D. James) is widely believed to be the owner of Soundcloud account user18081971, through which he’s been sharing messages and opinions in the account’s bio section.

A previously shared opinion suggested that James saw the ongoing pandemic as a hoax, writing: “‘You stupid tin foil hat wearing idiot’, said the person wearing a 2 month old soggy mask” (via Crack).

Now, clarifying his stance, he has since updated the account’s bio to read: “..had a lot of Pm’s, tried to answer a lot of them individually but to the ones I didn’t reply to: I definitely don’t think Covid is a hoax, I’m just very worried about the erosion of civil and human rights and how we are to get them back.”

He also shared his opinion on the six-person rule imposed by the government, responding to a comment on Soundcloud: “I mean what if we the people are not happy about any other government policies? We now can’t have more than 6 people in a protest, what are we to do?”

In a comment under the recently shared track ‘B2 42DIMENSIT10’, James touched upon Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s recent advice that members of the arts could retrain for another profession, writing: “Got very upset about Rishi Sunak, UK minister the other day saying musicians should retrain… I mean really, ffs?”

Aphex Twin’s comments come after Goldie criticised Rishi Sunak’s career change suggestion, claiming the UK Chancellor has “no sense of what the arts are all about.”

Meanwhile, Aphex Twin has hinted at his latest project by launching a new series of posters and billboards in cities across the world.

A red version of Richard D. James’ Aphex Twin logo has been spotted in new artwork that went up last week in cities such as Los Angeles, Berlin, London and Bristol..