Aphex Twin launches new augmented reality app

Aphex Twin has launched a new augmented reality app to accompany his recent EP ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760’.

The musician, composer and DJ – real name Richard David James – dropped the four-track collection on July 28 via Warp Records, marking his first material in five years.

Today (August 17) Aphex Twin released an AR app called ‘YXBoZXh0d2lu’, which translates to ‘aphextwin’ when decrypted using Base64 binary-to-text encoding.

Advertisement

Created by Tokyo-based spatial internet studio KALKUL, visual artist Weirdcore with Warp and Aphex Twin, the app presents an alternate world of interactive AR – bringing the artwork, music and video from the ‘Blackbox Life Recorder…’ era to life in 3D.

Fans can access numerous AR landscapes soundtracked by music from Aphex Twin’s most recent EP. The experiences are triggered by pointing your smartphone camera at the packaging for the release.

You can download the app for free now here (Apple App Store) or here (Google Play for Android). Watch the official preview video below, and see the full details for each song featured.



1. ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f’ – Dive into an AI-fueled, beat-matched odyssey. Manipulate the cube controls to reveal 12 hidden scenes



2. ‘zin2 test5’ – Bringing the central Menger sponge cube from the Blackbox Life Recorder video to life



3. ‘In a Room7 F760’ – Bringing the festival experience of the Aphex Twin x Weirdcore AV show to your living room.



4. ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f [Parallax Mix]’ – Elevate the original experience with rhythmically woven AI-generated visuals

Advertisement

The app was teased earlier this summer when posters with QR codes were displayed in Los Angeles, California.

Aphex Twin is set to headline Field Day 2023 in Victoria Park, London this Saturday (August 19). Other confirmed acts include Bonobo, Fever Ray and Jon Hopkins. Find any remaining tickets here.

He’ll then make appearances at Meo Kalorama in Lisbon (September 1) and Forwards Festival in Bristol (September 2).