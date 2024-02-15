Apink’s Kim Nam-joo teases first solo release in four years

South Korean singer Kim Nam-joo, best known as a member of girl group Apink, has teased new solo music.

Yesterday (February 14), Apink’s Kim Nam-joo released a new official logo through the K-pop girl group’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The post feature a symbol that’s a combination of her initials, alongside several hashtags.

The K-pop singer’s label Choi Creative Lab has since confirmed that she will release new solo music sometimes this year, according to a report by Korea JoongAng Daily. More details about the album, including its release date, title and more, are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Advertisement

Kim Nam-joo made her solo debut in September 2020 with the single album ‘Bird’. Since then, the singer has appeared in the 2022 South Korean stage musical Midnight Sun, and also hosted the Channel A reality show Because It’s My First New House.

Meanwhile, Apink’s latest group release was their April 2023 mini-album ‘SELF’. The project, which was led by the single ‘D N D’, came over a year after their only 2022 release, ‘HORN’.

Since the release of ‘SELF’, four members of Apink – Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young – have left their long-time agency IST Entertainment to sign with Choi Creative Lab. Meanwhile, fifth member Jung Eun-ji re-signed her contract with IST Entertainment.

At the time, IST Entertainment assured that Apink would not disband and “group activities will continue”. However, the girl group have yet to release new music since the label change.