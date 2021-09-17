The agencies behind Apink and THE BOYZ are set to merge

South Korean entertainment agencies Play M Entertainment and Cre.Ker Entertainment are set to merge into one entity.

On September 17, South Korean news outlet YTN reported that the two labels would be merging by the end of the year. Both agencies are currently subsidiaries of mass media giant Kakao Entertainment.

In its statement, Kakao Entertainment said that it would “work closely with them to create a powerful integrated synergy and expand our influence across a wide variety of genres. We will continue to make these kinds of advancements in our multi-label system and bolster our competitiveness in the music industry”. as translated by Soompi.

According to Kakao, the boards of directors of both agencies have agreed to the merger. Play M Entertainment CEO Jang Hyun-jin and Cre.Ker Entertainment CEO Yoon Young-ro will be leading the as-yet-unnamed new agency together. Further details about the merger will be revealed at a later date.

Play M’s roster of artists include girl groups Apink and Weeekly, boyband VICTON and soloist Huh Gak. Meanwhile, Cre.Ker Entertainment currently houses THE BOYZ.

