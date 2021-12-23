Apink to return as a full group with new music in February 2021

Apink will be making their long-awaited comeback with all six members next year.

The girl group’s agency IST Entertainment (formerly known as Play M Entertainment) announced in a statement yesterday (December 22) via Xports News that Apink would be making a comeback in February 2022.

However, IST clarified that “their precise comeback date and album details have not yet been decided, so we will announce these at a later date”, as translated by Soompi. The forthcoming release comes nearly two years after the girl group’s last mini-album, ‘Look’.

According to the statement, the upcoming Apink release will notably involve all six members of the group, including Son Na-eun, who was the only member who did not to renew her contract with the company earlier this year. She is currently housed under YG Entertainment as an actress.

At the time, Apink’s agency assured fans that Apink would “continue promoting as a team, both together and separately” with their current six-member line up moving forward.

“We respect Son Na-eun’s decision, and we will genuinely support her new future ahead,” the agency added. “We express our gratitude to Son Naeun who has stayed with the company for a long time.”

Apink’s forthcoming February comeback will mark their first since the release of their ninth mini-album ‘Look’ in April 2020, featuring the lead single ‘Dumhdurum’ and six other B-side tracks while under Play M Entertainment. The six-piece’s return will also mark the end of the longest hiatus for the group yet, since their debut in 2011.