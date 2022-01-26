Apink unveil tracklist for upcoming special album ‘HORN’

K-pop girl group Apink have shared the official tracklist of their upcoming special album.

Titled ‘HORN’, the new album and its lead single ‘Dilemma’ is due out on Valentine’s Day (February 14). Comprising a total of 11 tracks, the forthcoming record marks Apink’s first comeback in nearly two years.

Notably, all six members of the girl group have penned lyrics for ‘HORN’. According to the tracklist, Son Na-eun had contributed lyrics to the song ‘HOLY MOLY’, while Chorong and Namjoo are the sole lyricists for ‘Free & Love’ and ‘Just Like This’, respectively.

Additionally, Hayoung and Bomi had also helped pen the songs ‘Trip’ and ‘Thank You’. Meanwhile, main vocalist Eunji is credited as a lyricist and composer on the track ‘Dream’.

Earlier this month, IST Entertainment (formerly known as Play M Entertainment) shared that member Son Na-eun would not be participating in promotional activities for the new album due to “scheduling conflicts”. However, she will still appear in the music video for ‘Dilemma’ and the album’s jacket photos.

“The agency did our absolute best to adjust schedules and keep communication open so that Apink’s special album, which is for their meaningful 10th debut anniversary, would have all six members for the promotions,” it said.

The vocalist was the only member of Apink that had opted not to renew her contract with IST following its expiration last April, and later signed to YG Entertainment. ‘HORN’ will also mark the group’s first release since Son Na-eun’s departure from the agency.