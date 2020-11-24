Arab Strap announce first new album in 16 years, ‘As Days Get Dark’

Arab Strap have announced they’re returning with their first new album in 16 years.

The Scottish duo, comprised of Aidan Moffat and Malcolm Middleton, will release ‘As Days Get Dark’ next year on March 5. The announcement also comes with a new single, ‘Compersion Pt.1’ which you can listen to below.

Speaking about the new album, Moffat said: “It’s about hopelessness and darkness. But in a fun way. It’s definitely Arab Strap, but an older and wiser one, and quite probably a better one.”

Middleton added: “We’ve had enough distance from our earlier work to reappraise and dissect the good and bad elements of what we did. Not many bands get to do this, so it’s great to split up.”

You can listen to the new song below:

The duo have also announced a UK tour for September 2021. Tickets go on sale on Friday (November 27) from the band’s official site.

September 2021

4 – Manchester Academy 2, Manchester

5 – Dublin Vicar St, Dublin

6 – The Mill, Birmingham

7 – SWX, Bristol

8 – Electric Ballroom, London

9 – Boiler Shop, Newcastle upon Tyne

10 – Barrowland Ballroom Glasgow

Back in September, the group spoke about their long-awaited return in a new interview, saying that there was “no point getting back together to release mediocrity”.

The Scottish duo teased their comeback earlier this year, revealing they were “back from the grave and ready to rave”. On September 1, they shared their first new material in 15 years with ‘The Turning Of Our Bones’.

Speaking to The Guardian, the group looked back on going their separate ways in 2006, while hinting at what fans can expect from their future output.

“It’s about making new music with new tools,” Middleton told the outlet. “There’s no point getting back together to release mediocrity.” Elsewhere, Moffat said that Arab Strap were “not trying to recapture the ’90s” with their new material.

Reflecting on the “fiery” studio sessions prior to their break-up, the group revealed their reunion has been like putting on “a pair of dirty old slippers,” and that they’ve experienced a “zen-like calm and focus” while working on new music.