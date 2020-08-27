Arab Strap tease potential comeback: “We’re back from the grave and ready to rave”

Arab Strap have hinted that they may be about to make a comeback.

The band last performed at Iceland Airwaves festival in Reykjavík in November 2017, alongside the likes of Billy Bragg, Fleet Foxes and Mumford & Sons.

At the time frontman Aidan Moffat replied to a fan on Twitter who called the band’s performance the “highlight of the festival”, by saying it was likely to be their last gig. “Cheers!” Moffat wrote. “May well have been the last Arab Strap gig too…”

They previously split in 2006, later reformed in 2011 for a one-off gig, and then got back together properly in 2016 before seemingly splitting again.

Now, the band have taken to Twitter to tease their potential comeback with a film like poster saying: “Arab Strap Lives” and a tagline stating: “They’re back from the grave and ready to rave”.

It is unclear whether they will release a new album, their first since 2005’s ‘The Last Romance‘.

They released a self-titled compilation in 2016 collating highlights from their back catalogue. The record featured a new version of their debut single, titled ‘The First Big Weekend Of 2016‘.

The duo – consisting of Moffat and Malcolm Middleton – formed in Falkirk in 1995. They released six studio albums, beginning with ‘The Week Never Starts Round Here’ in 1996.