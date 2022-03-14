Arcade Fire announce last-minute Ukraine benefit show in New Orleans

Arcade Fire have announced a ‘pay what you can’ Ukraine benefit show in New Orleans, Louisiana today – see all the details below.

The Canadian band will take to the stage at the city’s Toulouse Theatre venue tonight (March 14). Wristbands are available on the door from 10am local time (maximum one per customer).

Per the official gig poster, “all proceeds benefit the Plus 1 Ukraine relief fund”. You can see the announcement tweet below.

The news comes as Arcade Fire continue to tease their return. Last week, a brief snippet of new music appeared on the contact page of the group’s official website. It came after fans began sharing images of mysterious postcards that they’d received in the mail.

The cards displayed the message “we missed you” above a stave filled with musical notes, as well as a hand-drawn illustration of an eye that currently appears as Arcade Fire’s profile image on their social media profiles.

The band’s latest studio album, ‘Everything Now’, came out in 2017. Their most recent music release was the 45-minute track ‘Memories Of The Age of Anxiety’, which was released in April 2021 for a meditation app.

Back in October 2020, frontman Win Butler told Rick Rubin on the latter’s Broken Record podcast that he’d written “two or three” Arcade Fire albums during the COVID-enforced lockdowns.

Many figures from the worlds of music and entertainment have shared messages of support and solidarity with the people of Ukraine in recent weeks. Elton John told fans he was “heartbroken” over the “nightmare” that civilians are facing, while Miley Cyrus called for “an immediate end to this violence”.

Various acts have also cancelled their scheduled live shows in Russia and Ukraine, including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Iggy Pop, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Franz Ferdinand.

Last Wednesday (March 9), the latter group made a last-minute appearance at a fundraising gig for Ukraine at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.