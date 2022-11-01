Arcade Fire announce New York show playing ‘Neon Bible’ in full this weekend

Arcade Fire have announced they’ll perform their 2007 album ‘Neon Bible’ in full at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City this weekend.

The band – who are currently on a tour in support of latest album ‘WE’ amid allegations of sexual misconduct levelled at frontman Win Butler – will perform at the venue on Saturday night (November 5), after a concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn the previous evening. Tickets for the ‘Neon Bible’ show are on sale now.

Arcade Fire’s European tour in support of ‘WE’ began in Dublin in late August, just a few days after Pitchfork published an article in which four people – who were aged between 18 and 23-years-old at the time of the alleged interactions, between 2015 and 2020 – accused Butler of “inappropriate” behaviour.

The allegations against Butler ranged from sexual assault to sending unwanted explicit text messages and pursuing relationships with Arcade Fire fans who were much younger than Butler. Butler denied the allegations, arguing that the relationships and sexual activity were “consensual”, but apologised to “anyone who I have hurt with my behavior”.

“I’m sorry I wasn’t more aware and tuned in to the effect I have on people – I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences”, Butler said. In response to the news, a number of Canadian radio stations stopped playing Arcade Fire’s music.

Feist, who had been booked to support Arcade Fire on the European tour, played the opening two dates of the run in Dublin, donating proceeds from merchandise sale to Women’s Aid. She then pulled out of the remaining dates of the tour, in light of the allegations against Butler.

“My experiences include the same experiences as the many people I have spoken to since the news broke on Saturday, and the many strangers whom I may only be able to reach with this letter, or not at all,” Feist wrote in a statement at the time. “We all have a story within a spectrum ranging from baseline toxic masculinity to pervasive misogyny to actually being physically, psychologically, emotionally or sexually assaulted.

“This situation touches each of our lives and speaks to us in a language unique to each of our processing. There isn’t a singular path to heal when you’ve endured any version of the above, nor a singular path to rehabilitate the perpetrators,” she continued. “It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill treatment. I can’t solve that by quitting, and I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue.”

Arcade Fire – who responded to Feist’s withdrawal with a statement saying they were “sorry to see [Feist] go home, but completely understand and respect her decision” – forged ahead with the tour, playing 20 shows in Europe, the UK and Ireland in the weeks since the allegations against Butler were made public.

Last Thursday (October 27), Arcade Fire began the North American leg of their ‘WE’ world tour – once again, without their original opening act. Beck, who had initially been announced as the support act for the run, dropped out of the tour dates and was replaced by Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans. Beck is yet to publicly address his withdrawal from the tour.

Arcade Fire’s ‘WE’ tour is set to continue in Camden, New Jersey on Tuesday (October 1). After this weekend’s shows in New York, the tour will continue to Boston, Connecticut, Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle. It will wrap up in Canada, with shows in Vancouver, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal.