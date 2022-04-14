Arcade Fire announce surprise set at Coachella 2022

Arcade Fire have been announced as surprise guests for this weekend’s Coachella festival.

Frontman Win Butler teased the band’s appearance earlier today (April 14) on Twitter, noting that he was spending his birthday at the California event.

“Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry [palm tree emoji] @coachella,” he wrote, posting a picture of himself throwing up the peace sign in what could be the backstage area of the festival.

Decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry 🌴 @coachella pic.twitter.com/D1cnHWnW0I — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) April 14, 2022

A few hours after Butler’s tweet, Coachella shared a list of set times for this weekend’s proceedings. It shows Arcade Fire will play the Mojave tent tomorrow night (April 15) at 6:45pm-7:45pm.

A representative for the band confirmed to Pitchfork that the band are currently only performing during the first weekend.

You can see the full list of set times for this weekend’s Coachella below:

Harry Styles will headline tomorrow’s Coachella line-up. Other headliners this weekend include Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. The two-weekend event takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are Flume, Megan Thee Stallion, Disclosure, 21 Savage, Phoebe Bridgers, Doja Cat, Joji, Jamie xx and Run The Jewels.

Earlier this week, Arcade Fire teased the next single, from their forthcoming sixth album ‘WE’.

In a reel shared on the Canadian band’s Instagram page, Butler plays their yet to be released album, ‘WE’ on vinyl.

As the record spins, you can hear Butler say “first single was” before playing the album’s lead dual singles ‘Lightning I, II’. Then he says, “next single is” before a slow strumming song kicks off with the lyrics “Lookout kid trust your heart/ you don’t have to play the part.” They captioned the post, “Lookout”.

The teased song, ‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’ features on the band’s tracklist for ‘WE’, and was also played during the encore of the band’s recent run of Ukraine benefit gigs in New York City.

The band raised over $100,000 (£76,370) for the people of Ukraine via the shows at Manhattan’s Bowery Ballroom. At the final NYC concert, Arcade Fire were joined onstage by David Byrne for a cover of ‘Give Peace A Chance’.

Last month, Will Butler, brother of Win, announced he’d quit Arcade Fire after almost two decades with the group. “There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed – and the band has changed – over the last almost 20 years,” he said in a statement, offering simply that he found it was “time for new things”.

‘WE’ marks Will’s last recording with Arcade Fire. The album is due out on May 6 via Columbia.

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire have been announced as the replacement for Foo Fighters at the Osheaga Music And Arts Festival.

The three-day event is due to take place in Montréal, Canada between July 29 and August 1, with A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa headlining the Saturday and Sunday nights respectively. It’ll mark the festival’s 15th anniversary.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to top the bill on the Friday evening, but last month cancelled all of their upcoming gigs in the wake of the tragic death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.