Arcade Fire cover Wolf Parade’s ‘This Heart’s On Fire’ at first Canadian show in four years

Arcade Fire kicked off the new leg of their ‘WE’ tour last night (July 29) when they headlined the Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada.

During their performance, they covered Wolf Parade’s 2005 track ‘This Heart’s On Fire’ – check out footage and the complete setlist below.

Since the release of ‘WE’ in May, Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner has been playing live with Arcade Fire, filling the gap left by the departure of Will Butler that same month. Last night, they performed ‘This Heart’s On Fire’ from Wolf Parade’s debut album, ‘Apologies To The Queen Mary’.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter after the show, Boeckner said that “headlining Osheaga was amazing”, before sharing a backstage photo.

Arcade Fire previously covered Wolf Parade’s ‘I’ll Believe In Anything’ at their final, homecoming ‘Reflektor’ tour show in 2014. The two bands have toured extensively together, with drummer Arlen Thompson contributing to Arcade Fire’s ‘Wake Up’ and synth player Hadji Bakara helping with three tracks on ‘Neon Bible’ – the title track, ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘My Body Is A Cage’.

Elsewhere during their first full show in Canada since 2018, Arcade Fire played tracks from every one of their six studio albums, including seven from ‘WE’. Check out the complete setlist below:

‘Age of Anxiety I’

‘Ready to Start’

‘The Suburbs’

‘The Suburbs (Continued)’

‘Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels)’

‘No Cars Go’

‘Afterlife’

‘Reflektor’

‘Creature Comfort’

‘Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’

‘End of the Empire I-III’

‘End of the Empire IV (Sagittarius A*)’

‘The Lightning I’

‘The Lightning II’

‘This Heart’s On Fire’ (Wolf Parade cover)

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’

‘Everything Now’

‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

‘Wake Up’

Advertisement

Arcade Fire’s world tour for ‘WE’ kicks off properly next month, with the band set to perform extensively across the UK, Europe and North America. You can view ticket details and further information here for the UK and here for North America.

Arcade Fire has partnered with the social and environmental justice non-profit PLUS1 on the tour to ensure that £1/$1/€1 from every ticket will go to KANPE, a foundation committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

Speaking to NME, Win Butler said he hopes the 2022 dates would represent “the definitive Arcade Fire tour”.