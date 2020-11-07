Arcade Fire share new playlist for “dancing to” in celebration of US election results

Arcade Fire have shared a new playlist for “dancing to” in celebration of the US election results.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden was named the 46th President of the United States earlier today (November 7) following Tuesday’s election (3). He beat current President Donald Trump in the race and will take office in the White House on January 20, 2021.

As stars of the entertainment world continue to react on social media to Biden’s victory, Arcade Fire shared a short playlist they’d made to soundtrack their celebrations.

“This is what we are dancing to today!” they wrote on Twitter. “The election is just a first step in the change that needs to come, but for today we can smile.”

The playlist, titled ‘Return Of The Jedi’, features Nina Simone’s cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’’, Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Get Up, Stand Up’, and Martha Reeves & The Vandellas’ ‘Dancing In The Street’. Listen to it below now.

The group previously shared a playlist on election day itself in conjunction with the #JoyToThePolls initiative. That compilation included songs from the likes of Harry Nilsson, Ella Fitzgerald, and Art Garfunkel.

On election night, Arcade Fire made a special appearance on an election TV special hosted by Stephen Colbert. During the show, they gave the live debut of a brand new song called ‘Generation A’.

Colbert introduced the song saying it was “inspired by the current climate of the country, with a hopeful message to the youths”. On the track, frontman Win Butler sang: “They say, ‘Wait a little longer and the times are gonna change’ […] I don’t think they understand that I am not a patient man”.