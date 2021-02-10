Arcade Fire’s Sarah Neufeld announces new solo album ‘Detritus’, shares single ‘Stories’

Arcade Fire‘s Sarah Neufeld has announced a new solo album called ‘Detritus’ – listen to lead single ‘Stories’ below.

The forthcoming project from the violinist, who is also a member of Bell Orchestre, is due out May 14 via Paper Bag/One Little Independent and follows the release of 2016’s ‘The Ridge’.

“I was inspired by both a sense of interior aloneness, and a sense of deep intimacy,” Neufeld said of her new album. “Within both, a profound questioning of identity and intention, and ultimately, a grieving over one’s former sense of self. The stories we’ve told ourselves that we can no longer believe.

“Nestled within deep layers of comfort, familiarity, and solace, I’m able to repeat myself again and again, never learning, never looking back. Simultaneously becoming wiser and more ignorant as the years wind on, beauty and grace exist even here, in this rift.”

‘Dearitus’ features collaborations with bandmates Jeremy Gara of Arcade Fire and Pietro Amato of Bell Orchestre. Itwas created to accompany live dance performances by choreographer Peggy Baker’s dance company.

Listen to the album’s lead single ‘Stories’ below:

‘Detritus’ tracklist:

01. ‘Stories’

02. ‘Unreflected’

03. ‘With Love And Blindness’

04. ‘The Top’

05. ‘Tumble Down The Undecided’

06. ‘Shed Your Dear Heart’

07. ‘Detritus’

