Arcade Fire’s Win Butler accused of sexual misconduct, but denies wrongdoing

This story contains descriptions of attempted suicide and alleged sexual misconduct.

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by four people, allegations which he denies.

In a new investigation from Pitchfork, four people – who were between 18 and 23-years-old at the time of the alleged interactions between 2015 and 2020 and asked to use pseudonyms when sharing their stories – accused Butler of “inappropriate” actions.

In a lengthy statement shared with Pitchfork – which you can read in full below – Butler said he was “very sorry to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour” but that “these relationships were all consensual”.

He added: “I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences.”

Butler’s wife and Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassagne also shared her own statement, in which she said: “I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did.”

Included in the story is an allegation from ‘Lily’ (they/them), who alleges that, after meeting him at a concert in Montreal at the start of 2015, Butler touched her non-consensually while in a car, and gave them a kiss that they “I did not ask for”.

Lily then alleged that, at a further meeting at their apartment, Butler “pinned me up against the wall and was aggressively grabbing my body and sticking his tongue down my throat” which they say was “so not OK in the context” and referred to as “manipulation”. Addressing this specific allegation, Butler said that he “[doesn’t] remember who initiated it but it was definitely mutual”.

Elsewhere, a woman who is identified by the pseudonym Stella, alleges that, after interacting on Instagram when she was 18-years-old, Butler began “repeatedly sending her explicit texts without her consent or reciprocation”. Stella made a public allegation against Butler on Instagram in July 2020 in which she called him a “sexual predator,” and further allegations were made in the comments of the post by Lily and another woman who had consensual sexual encounters with Butler.

Responding to the allegation from Stella in his statement, Butler said: “Later, we met up for a drink and she got quite drunk and was asking me forcefully if there was somewhere we could sleep together. I didn’t feel right about it and put her in a cab and made sure she made it home safe.”

Of his 18-year age difference with Stella, Butler added: “I didn’t realise the significance of the age difference at the time. I can now see how it could be overwhelming thinking back to when I was 18, but at the time I didn’t appreciate that.”

Two further women, referred to by the pseudonyms Sarah and Fiona, alleged that Butler began messaging them in 2018 and 2017 respectively, when Fiona was 20 and Sarah was 23, asking for them to send him explicit videos. According to the report, one message to Fiona from Butler was alleged to have read: “Just promise me it’s private and you won’t tell people I messaged you or screen grab it or anything!”

Of the alleged exchanges, Sarah told Pitchfork: “He used me, basically, as his personal therapist, and easy way to get sex over the phone. The FaceTimes would be strictly: he gets off, hangs up. I felt sick every day after I did it.”

In response, Butler says that he and Sarah “started sexting and talking a lot” but he began to feel “uncomfortable” with her presence, and said he “had to tell security to make sure she didn’t get too close”. Sarah responded by saying that Butler’s security never interacted with her.

After a sexual encounter with Butler in 2017, Fiona says she felt “incredibly low” and attempted suicide, telling Pitchfork: “The toll of having to keep everything secret, constantly pushing my needs aside in order to appease him, lack of boundaries, and the guilt of being the other woman was getting too hard to ignore.”

Butler responded: “Almost a year later she reached out to me again and said she missed me and wanted to sext again, which we did,” which Fiona denies. Butler added that “[Fiona] messaged me after saying that the experience of hooking up with me had been difficult on her mentally, which was really surprising and very sad to me”.

Reflecting on the situation, Fiona claimed that her depression and suicide attempt was “absolutely related to [Butler]”.

Read Win Butler’s full statement below.

“I love Régine with all of my heart. We have been together for twenty years, she is my partner in music and in life, my soulmate and I am lucky and grateful to have her by my side. But at times, it has been difficult to balance being the father, husband, and bandmate that I want to be. Today I want to clear the air about my life, poor judgment, and mistakes I have made.