Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne link up with Pierre Kwenders for ‘L.E.S (Liberté Égalité Sagacité)’

Canadian musician Pierre Kwenders has shared a collaboration with Arcade Fire‘s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, titled ‘L.E.S (Liberté Égalité Sagacité)’.

The song opens Kwenders’ new album ‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’, which arrived last Friday (April 29). A vibrant nine-and-a-half-minute dance track, it features keys from Chassagne and vocals from Butler, as well as production from American DJ, King Britt.

Check out the track, a swirling mix of African-inspired beats, electronica and atmospheric synths, below:

‘José Louis And The Paradox Of Love’, released via Arts & Crafts, is Kwenders’ third full-length album, and his first since 2017’s ‘MAKANDA At The End Of Space And Beginning of Time’. It comprises a number of previously released singles, including ‘Your Dream’, ‘Papa Wemba’, ‘Kilimanjaro’ and ‘Heartbeat’.

The collaboration arrived a week out from the slated release of Arcade Fire’s sixth studio album, ‘WE’, coming this Friday (May 6). Butler and Chassagne are credited as producers of the album, along with long-term Radiohead collaborator, Nigel Godrich.

The outfit announced the record in March this year, sharing its first official cut ‘The Lightning I, II’. The single marked their first in almost five years (excluding ‘Generation A’, which they played on Stephen Colbert Election Night 2020 but haven’t officially released), with NME giving the track five stars in a review.

Speaking to the Montreal Gazette last month, Butler reflected on writing the forthcoming album during the pandemic, saying: “Régine and I were working every day in the studio. We didn’t know when or if it would be possible to get the band together. We were very inspired and very plugged in, but the world we were making the record for was changing so much.”