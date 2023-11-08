Watch Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz and DragonForce cover Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’

Power metal outfit DragonForce and melodic death metal band Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz have become the latest acts to cover a Taylor Swift song – watch their performance below.

This past weekend (November 5), while performing in Montreal, Canada, DragonForce brought out Alissa White-Gluz as a special guest to perform a special cover of Taylor Swift’s hit song, ‘Wildest Dreams’.

While this isn’t the first time DragonForce have covered ‘Wildest Dreams’ on their ongoing tour, it is the first time that a guest vocalist has joined them for the performance. For the joint cover, Alissa White-Gluz provides guttural backing vocals and sings the song’s second verse as confetti canons go off.

Watch DragonForce’s cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘Wildest Dreams’ featuring Alissa White-Gluz below.

DragonForce and Alissa White-Gluz are the latest high-profile acts to cover Taylor Swift following Pendulum, who reworked ‘Anti-Hero’ into a DnB track, and Counting Crows, who covered ‘The 1’ at a live show.

Taylor Swift most recently released ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ in late October. In a five-star review the album, NME wrote: “As we’re witnessing the biggest year of Swift’s career so far, the artist’s ability to reinvent herself while honouring her core blueprint is only becoming more impressive. By journeying into the past, it’s a reminder that the future of Taylor Swift may hold so much more that will continue to surprise us.”

Before that, Taylor Swift released her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in cinemas in mid-October. In a four-star review of the film, NME wrote: “In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Of course, as The Eras Tour proves time and again, Taylor Swift can do pretty much whatever she wants.”