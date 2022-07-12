Architects announce new album ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’, share new track ‘Tear Gas’

Architects have announced their 10th studio album ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’ and shared new track ‘Tear Gas’ – check it out below.

The follow-up to 2021’s ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ is due out October 21 via Epitaph Records and is available to pre-order here.

Produced by Architects’ Dan Searle and Josh Middleton, with vocalist Sam Carter providing additional production, the band went into the studio shortly after the release of ‘For Those That Wish To Exist, which was mostly made remotely due to COVID restrictions.

According to a press release, the band were buoyed by finally being back in the room together and ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’ is more “free, playful and spontaneous” as a result, according to Searle.

The album will feature previously released single ‘When We Were Young’ and blistering new track ‘Tear Gas’. Check it out below:

The tracklist for ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’ is as follows:

1. ‘Deep Fake’

2. ‘Tear Gas’

3. ‘Spit The Bone’

4. ‘Burn Down My House’

5. ‘Living Is Killing Us’

6. ‘When We Were Young’

7. ‘Doomscrolling’

8. ‘Born Again Pessimist’

9. ‘A New Moral Low Ground’

10. ‘All The Love In The World’

11. ‘Be Very Afraid’

Speaking to NME recently, Carter said: “It’s always important to change and to challenge yourselves as musicians. We’re very proud of the legacy of this band but we don’t want to just look back and think ‘OK that was cool’. We’ve always got to try and reach for bigger, bolder, more excitement. I’m always eyes on the next prize. How can we be better? How can we make the records more exciting? Where should we take the sound of the band? We are always looking for that Eureka moment.”

“We will continue to push ourselves in that way, continue trying to reach new people and show people that we don’t take any of it for granted,” he added.

Following the release of ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’, Architects are set to support Biffy Clyro on a UK arena tour this November. Tickets are available here and dates are below:

November

5 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

6 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

8 – 3Arena, Dublin

9 – SSE Arena, Belfast

11 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

12 – The O2, London

14 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

15 – International Centre, Bournemouth