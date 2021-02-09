Listen to Architects’ explosive new single ‘Meteor’

Architects have shared a new song called ‘Meteor’ – listen below.

The single follows on from ‘Dead Butterflies’, ‘Black Lungs’ and ‘Animals’ in previewing the metal-core outfit’s forthcoming ninth album ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’, which arrives on February 26.

Premiering on BBC Radio 1 last night (February 8), the explosive new track’s chorus includes the lines: “I’m standing beneath the meteor/ Disaster’s breaking down my door/ I should be moving mountains/ The arrow buckles in the bow/ They said it’s time to go to war”.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter upon the song’s release, Architects’ frontman Sam Carter wrote: “Thank you for every lovely comment about Meteor it honestly means the world to us. We pushed ourselves so much creatively on this album and I love seeing you connect with the singles so much!”

The full tracklist for ‘For Those That Wish To Exist’ – the group’s first LP since 2018’s ‘Holy Hell’ – also reveals contributions from Biffy Clyro‘s Simon Neil, Royal Blood‘s Mike Kerr and Parkway Drive‘s Winston McCall.

‘Do You Dream of Armageddon?’ ‘Black Lungs’ ‘Giving Blood’ ‘Discourse Is Dead’ ‘Dead Butterflies’ ‘An Ordinary Extinction’ ‘Impermanence feat. Winston McCall (Parkway Drive)’ ‘Flight Without Feathers’ ‘Little Wonder feat. Mike Kerr (Royal Blood)’ ‘Animals’ ‘Libertine’ ‘Goliath feat. Simon Neil (Biffy Clyro)’ ‘Demi God’ ‘Meteor’ ‘Dying Is Absolutely Safe

Speaking to NME last year about Neil’s involvement, Carter said: “The energy that he puts into every vocal take is amazing, you can really tell he feels it. We just sent him an email [and] he replied straightaway being like: ‘I’m so excited.'”

Last November saw Architects perform a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. In a five-star review, NME wrote: “Classics such as opener ‘Nihilist’ and closer ‘Doomsday’ demonstrate a band at the peak of their talents, yet it’s their embrace of the new colours in their palate that indicates Architects’ longevity.”