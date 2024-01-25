Architects speak out on band’s political views after controversial post shared by guitarist Adam Christianson

Architects have spoken out on the band’s political views after guitarist Adam Christianson shared a controversial post on social media.

As Loudwire reports, Christianson recently faced backlash by retweeting a transphobic and homophobic post from an account on X/Twitter.

The original message was written by political commentator Tim Pool, who had quote-tweeted a video shared by American mixed martial arts professional Sean Strickland last week (January 17).

Advertisement

Filmed at a press conference in Toronto, Canada, the clip sees MMA Fighting reporter Alexander Lee ask Strickland about a homophonic comment he made on social media in early 2022.

The tweet in question read: “If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness.”

Lee mentioned Toronto’s gay and lesbian community before Strickland jumped in and asked: “Are you gay?” The reporter responded by saying he was “an ally of the community”.

Strickland then doubled down on his past remarks, asking Lee if he would be OK with having a gay son. After the latter said he’d have “no problem” with this, the MMA pro called him “a weak fucking man”.

HOLY FUCK 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Fucking A+ guy right here Thanks bud light for bringing us this message on the infection that is the woke left https://t.co/G17Drog39b — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 17, 2024

He continued: “You’re part of the fucking problem. You elected Justin Trudeau when he seized the bank accounts. You’re just fucking pathetic […] Go fuck yourself! Move the fuck on, man. Fucking coward!”

Advertisement

Later, Lee referred to comments Strickland had made about the trans community. “10 years ago, to be trans was a mental fucking illness,” the fighter replied.

“And now, all of a sudden, people like you have fucking weaseled your way in the world. You are an infection. You are the definition of weakness. Everything that is wrong with the world is because of fucking you.”

Pool subsequently reposted the footage on X, calling Strickland a “fucking A+ guy” and hitting out at “the infection that is the woke left”. It was this message that Christianson reshared on his feed, but it has since been removed.

The musician later posted an apology, which read: “Shit! That retweet was a total accident!! I don’t endorse anything that guy says other than fuck Trudeau. Sorry for the panic everyone! Complete all-thumbs moment.”

Shit! That retweet was a total accident!! I don't endorse anything that guy says other than fuck Trudeau. Sorry for the panic everyone! Complete all-thumbs moment. — Adam Christianson (@adamarchitects) January 19, 2024

Some Architects fans have been discussing the incident online, with many saying they’re unconvinced that Christianson’s post was unintentional.

Last night (January 24), vocalist Sam Carter addressed the controversial post during Architects’ live show in Paris. “No one on this stage judges anybody for their gender, their race, and whoever they are in love with,” he told the crowd.

“We never have. We never will. That is not what this band stands for, and it is not what this band will ever stand for. We love every single one of you.”

You can see a clip of the moment below.

Sam Carter has spoken on stage about Architects views in lieu of a recent post shared by guitarist Adam Christianson. "No one on this stage judges anyone for their gender…" 📽️ @therottendoll_pic.twitter.com/5B1xcD7P1Z — State of the Scene (@SOTSPodcast) January 24, 2024

Elsewhere, Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante reposted a tweet written by Silent Planet’s Garrett Russell in which he condemned Pool’s post and the views it promoted.

“These people are fascists. Which is to say: they want to dominate every facet of society and reduce women to the role of male property,” Russell wrote.

“But we shouldn’t censor them, it’s better that they go public with their abhorrent views so we can laugh at their stupidity and choose progress.”

Architects returned last month with a surprise new single called ‘Seeing Red’, marking their first release since their 2022 album ‘The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit’.

The group are currently on tour in Europe ahead of a run of North American headline dates in the spring.