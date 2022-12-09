NewsMusic News

Arctic Monkeys to play Singapore as part of Asia tour in 2023

A Singapore show has been confirmed, while a Philippines show has been teased by a local promoter

By Karen Gwee
Arctic Monkeys
Arctic Monkeys. CREDIT: Zackery Michael

Arctic Monkeys have announced a concert in Singapore as part of an Asia tour in 2023.

The band will perform in the city-state for the first time at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on February 28. Tickets priced from S$108 will go on sale Monday, 12 December at 10am local time from Ticketmaster.

The announcement from promoter Lushington Entertainment indicates that this show is part of a wider Asia tour in 2023.

A Manila, Philippines show has been teased for Arctic Monkeys as well, with local promoter Karpos Multimedia teasing a gig announcement for today with a graphic that alludes to two Arctic Monkeys songs from the new album ‘The Car’: ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’ and ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’.

 

