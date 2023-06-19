Arctic Monkeys cancel Dublin show due to illness ahead of Glastonbury

Arctic Monkeys have announced that their upcoming show in Dublin will be cancelled due to illness.

The news was announced earlier today (June 19) on the band’s Instagram page. According to the update, frontman Alex Turner has been suffering from an acute case of laryngitis and instructed to rest.

The upcoming gig was scheduled to take place tomorrow (June 20) at Marley Park in Dublin, and would have been the latest date as part of the band’s ongoing UK stadium tour.

According to the update, the newly-cancelled show will not be rescheduled and ticket holders will be issued refunds over the next few days. The show marked the Sheffield rocker’s only scheduled performance in Ireland.

“We are extremely sorry to announce the cancellation of Arctic Monkeys’ show at Marley Park in Dublin Tomorrow,” the update began. “Alex is suffering from acute laryngitis, and following medical advice, has been ordered to rest.”

“Alex and the band apologise for the huge disappointment this will inevitably cause to all their Irish fans. Full refunds will be credited back to the ticket purchaser’s account by Ticketmaster within the next six working days.”

The announcement comes just days ahead of the indie veterans’ scheduled performance at this year’s Glastonbury, which they are set to headline on Friday (June 23). At the time of writing, the set at Worthy Farm is still set to go ahead as planned, and will be preceded by sets from both Royal Blood and mystery band The Churnups.

Alex Turner and co. are also still scheduled to play their upcoming set in Glasgow two days later, with a gig planned at Bellahouston Park on Sunday (June 25). The show will be the final stop of the ongoing UK tour.

Over the weekend, the band performed three back-to-back shows in London. Kicking off on Friday (June 16), the residency took place at Emirates Stadium in the capital and concluded with a performance last night.

At last night’s show, the members performed numerous fan favourites including ‘Do I Wanna Know’, ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’ and ‘Fluorescent Adolescent’. However, the main highlight of the set arrived later, when the band were joined onstage by Miles Kane for a rendition of ‘505’.

Previous stops on the tour included sets in Bristol, Coventry, Manchester, Norwich and Swansea — as well as two of their mammoth homecoming shows at Hillsborough Park. It also featured support slots from Swedish indie rockers The Hives, and Liverpool-based alt-rock band, The Mysterines.

This is a developing story, and more details are set to be announced shortly.