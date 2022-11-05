Arctic Monkeys debut ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ at first show since ‘The Car’ was released

At their first public show since they released ‘The Car’ last month, Arctic Monkeys treated Brazilian fans to the live debut of ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’.

Last night (November 4), the band performed to a crowd of around 18,000 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro. They performed a total of 21 songs, with four being pulled from ‘The Car’ – in addition to ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ (which kicked off a three-track encore), Arctic Monkeys opened their set with ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’, and played ‘Body Paint’ and ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’ around the midway point.

Elsewhere in the set, the band played a cumbia redux of ‘Four Out Of Five’ (from 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’), as well as a new arrangement of ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ cut ‘505’, and the first local performance of ‘Do Me A Favour’ since 2012.

Have a look at some crowd-shot footage of the band performing ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ below, then see the full setlist from last night’s show (via setlist.fm).

SCULPTURES OF ANYTHING GOES (🎥luizarsm) pic.twitter.com/ZOcwzopJ2J — Arctic Monkeys Japan (@ArcticMonkeysJP) November 5, 2022

Arctic Monkeys played:

1. ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’

2. ‘Brianstorm’

3. ‘Snap Out Of It’

4. ‘Crying Lightning’

5. ‘Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair’

6. ‘Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High?’

7. ‘Body Paint’

8. ‘Four Out Of Five’ (cumbia arrangement)

9. ‘Arabella’

10. ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’

11. ‘That’s Where You’re Wrong’

12. ‘Cornerstone’

13. ‘Do I Wanna Know?’

14. ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’

15. ‘Pretty Visitors’

16. ‘Do Me A Favour’ (first time live in Brazil since 2012)

17. ‘From The Ritz To The Rubble’

18. ‘505’ (new arrangement)

19. ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ (live debut)

20. ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’

21. ‘R U Mine?’

‘The Car’ was released on October 21 via Domino, coming as Arctic Monkeys’ seventh studio album. Upon its release, keen-eared fans noticed that ‘Sculptures Of Anything Goes’ seems to sport a reference to an obscure Nintendo DS game.

The album earned a glowing five-star review from NME, where Thomas Smith wrote that it’s “almost overwhelming in terms of its ambition and scope, but provides ample motive to revisit this record over and over again”.

Arctic Monkeys’ South American tour will continue in São Paulo tonight (November 5), with a further four dates on the itinerary before it wraps up in Lima, Peru on Friday November 11.

The band have a slew of tour dates ahead of them afterwards, including headline sets at next year’s Open’er, Bilbao BBK Live and Rock Werchter festivals, as well as their own full tours in the UK and Ireland (where frontman Alex Turner said ‘The Car’ songs are ripe to “hang out in a stadium”), Europe and North America.

Meanwhile, last month also saw Arctic Monkeys perform during a special episode of Later…With Jools Holland, and reflect on the reception they received from ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ and ‘A Certain Romance’.