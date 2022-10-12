Arctic Monkeys explain the connection between all their albums

Arctic Monkeys have explained the connection between all their seven studio albums as they gear up to release new LP ‘The Car’ next week (October 21).

Since releasing debut album ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ in 2006, the band have flirted with desert rock (2009’s ‘Humbug’), arena-filling rock’n’roll (2013 classic and NME Album Of The Decade, ‘AM’) and lunar-inspired slow-jams (‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’)

As the band told Dutch radio station NPO 3FM in a new interview, the connections between the albums are more obvious to the band than they may be to fans.

“There’s a path that goes from the first album to this album,” drummer Matt Helders explained. “It might not be obvious and clear to everybody at first, but for us, it’s definitely got a bit of that. And it’s got another extension of what we did last time, but there’s definitely a difference.”

Alex Turner added: “I think it seems to me possibly that, when you look back after a period of time has passed, you’d notice more that the sound of each record [is] sort of bleeding into the next one more than you perhaps felt it did at the time.

“I think it definitely follows on from the last one, but it feels a bit more open or something.”

In the same interview, the band reflected on the elongated process of creating the new record. “It took us a lot longer to get to the end point of this one than any of the others,” Turner said. “I suppose because we had a bit more time.” Helders added: “It was probably more spread out as well.”

Turner continued: “Maybe the longer you let it go on, the more you want to let yourself make adjustments. Perhaps all of that might have got a bit silly at the end in that respect…Remarkably, I don’t know if I’ve ever listened to this one in a car.”

This week (October 10), the band added European headline dates to their 2023 world tour. ‘The Car’ will come out next week (October 21) and the band have already confirmed details of a UK stadium tour and North American dates with Fontaines D.C. for next year.

See the full list of dates below.

APRIL 2023

24 – Tipsarena, Linz

25 – Zenith, Munich

27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

30 – Spektrum, Oslo

MAY 2023

2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

9 – Accor Arena, Paris

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

AUGUST 2023

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis

26 – The Armory, Minneapolis

27 – United Center, Illinois

29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston

30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

2 – Bell Centre, Montreal

3 – TD Garden, Boston

5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia

7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia

8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

15 – Moody Center, Austin

16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

24 – Moda Center, Portland

26 – Chase Center, San Francisco

27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles