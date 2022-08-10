Arctic Monkeys fans react to the band’s first show in over three years

Arctic Monkeys fans have been been voicing their joy over the band’s return after they made their live comeback in Istanbul, Turkey last night (August 9).

The Sheffield four-piece played their first show since April 2019 at the Zorlu Center PSM in the Turkish city last night, with a second gig at the same venue set to take place tonight (August 10).

The Monkeys marked their live return with a career-spanning 21-song setlist which included a number of tracks from ‘AM’, ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’ and ‘Humbug’.

The set also featured the band’s first live rendition of the ‘Humbug’ track ‘Potion Approaching’ since 2011, though no new songs were aired during the show.

AM fans across the world were following updates from Istanbul online last night, and you can see a selection of fan reactions to the band’s live return below.

arctic monkeys is real again im so happy pic.twitter.com/r7EQnBjf0b — ᴀᴅᴀ // HYPE FOR AM NEW ERA (@cooffeepls) August 9, 2022

I ripping all my hair out. Arctic monkeys in Turkey. LOOK AT ALEX TURNER OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/1AXZn5Xuue — kubkub (@kubkub32280049) August 9, 2022

What a fucking setlist that is from Arctic Monkeys tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/nFdUQ3iQXk — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) August 9, 2022

arctic monkeys touring again, suddenly i don’t need therapy pic.twitter.com/KifTsRtEUA — cass (@obviouslyeasy) August 10, 2022

Arctic Monkeys are back where they belong. On stage. Performing. Thriving. pic.twitter.com/PjaSpXF18W — 🥂🎸𝑩 𝑬 𝑻 𝑻 𝑺 𝒀 ||sees AM in 19 days🎸🥂 (@GhostCookieAlex) August 9, 2022

not him yelling and telling everybody to relax pic.twitter.com/rm1heiFakb — sher 🖇 AM DAY (@No1GallicShrug) August 9, 2022

Can we all agree that Arctic Monkeys comeback was just PERFECT. pic.twitter.com/Ga774ZrRN1 — Arctic Monkeys Tour (@monkeystour) August 9, 2022

Alex Turner is officially back out there crooning his way round the world, let that thought comfort you — Jacob Stolworthy (@Jacob_Stol) August 9, 2022

Following tonight’s second Istanbul show, Arctic Monkeys will then play gigs in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and France this month. The band will then headline Reading & Leeds 2022 on August 27-28.

Their upcoming tour schedule for 2022 also includes gigs in Spain, Portugal and Ireland next month, before the band cross the pond for two festival dates in the US ahead of a run of dates in Mexico, South America and Australia.

Arctic Monkeys have yet to announce the follow-up to their May 2018 album ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’. Back in May, drummer Matt Helders hinted that the record will “pick up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”.