Arctic Monkeys share funky new song ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’

Arctic Monkeys have shared another track from their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’.

The band have posted ‘I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am’, which the band debuted live earlier this year at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland.

They have also shared a live video of the track, which was directed by Ben Chappell & Zackery Michael and filmed at the band’s recent King’s Theatre show in Brooklyn. You can view it below.

Speaking about the track, frontman Alex Turner told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “The idea of the fight and the band trying to get out of the… Because I feel that there was some discussions to that effect. Not so much the recording I suppose, but the period after where we were mixing and putting it all together and discovering the path through it there.

“You mentioned, there’s the strings on there of course… One of the ideas with that was just to try and… It seems obvious, but everything has its space and takes its turn. I don’t know, it’s not battle between the band and this other sound or something.I think it was important for us to try and get somewhere with that, with the dynamics of that whole situation. And I suppose it’s not just between the strings and the band even, but I think in… I don’t know, we’re having a bit more fun with those types of ideas.”

The track follows recent single ‘Body Paint’ and first album taster ‘There’d Better Be A Mirrorball’.

Reviewing their new album ‘The Car’, which was awarded five stars by NME, Thomas Smith wrote: “The band’s spectacular seventh album summarises their story so far: sharp songwriting, relentless innovation and unbreakable teamwork.”

His review added: “Arctic Monkeys stand alone like the abandoned saloon on the rooftop: the last – and greatest – band of their generation still operating at their highest level.”

Last week, the band also added European headline dates to their 2023 world tour. ‘The Car’ will come out this Friday (October 21) and the band have already confirmed details of a UK stadium tour and North American dates with Fontaines D.C. for next year. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.

See the full list of dates below:

APRIL 2023

24 – Tipsarena, Linz

25 – Zenith, Munich

27 – Sporthalle, Hamburg

29 – Avicii Arena, Stockholm

30 – Spektrum, Oslo

MAY 2023

2 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

3 – Rudolf Weber-Arena, Oberhausen

5 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

8 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

9 – Accor Arena, Paris

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry



JUNE 2023

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

AUGUST 2023

25 – The Armory, Minneapolis

26 – The Armory, Minneapolis

27 – United Center, Illinois

29 – Pine Knob Music Theater, Clarkston

30 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto

2 – Bell Centre, Montreal

3 – TD Garden, Boston

5 – TD Pavilion at The Mann, Philadelphia

7 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia

8 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

9 – Forest Hills Stadium, New York

11 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

12 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

13 – Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville

15 – Moody Center, Austin

16 – Dickies Arena, Fort Worth

18 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

19 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

20 – Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

22 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

23 – Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

24 – Moda Center, Portland

26 – Chase Center, San Francisco

27 – Golden 1 Center, Sacramento

29 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles

30 – The Kia Forum, Los Angeles