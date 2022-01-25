Ardhito Pramono enters rehab, issues statement on drug charges: “I apologise with all my heart”

Indonesian musician and actor Ardhito Pramono has issued a public apology after his recent arrest for the alleged possession and consumption of marijuana, and has reportedly entered rehabilitation that will last six months.

The singer, who has been in police custody since his arrest on January 12, made his statement at the West Jakarta branch of the Indonesian National Police last Friday (January 21).

“To the entire Indonesian community, especially young people, I apologise with all my heart and I truly, truly regret [what I’ve done],” Ardhito said, as reported by Kompas.com, adding that he hopes young people would reject narcotics and apply themselves to the creative arts.

“I appeal to my fans and to all Indonesians, stay away from drugs as we all want to be health. Using drugs will have a huge impact on our health,” he concluded.

Ardhito said he wrote three songs during his confinement, Kompas also reported.

Kompas‘ report also notes that Pramono started his rehabilitation programme at the Rumah Sakit Ketergantungan Obat (RSKO) facility in Jakarta that same day. He will reportedly undergo rehab for six months, but will still be subject to police investigations regarding the ongoing case during his treatment.

Kompas also reports that West Jakarta Indonesian National Police Public Relations Officer Kompol Moch Taufik Ikhsan said two days prior to his statement, Ardhito underwent an assessment by the Integrated Assessment Team from the National Narcotics Board, who recommended six months of rehabilitation.

Under Indonesian drug laws, marijuana is strictly illegal and has been classified in the country as a Type 1 drug, along with 65 other drugs including opium, cocaine and methamphetamine, since 2009.

Ardhito was named a suspect and charged under Article 127, Paragraph 1 of Law Number 35 of 2009 – meaning the musician could face a maximum of four years in prison. Police allegedly found 480 grams of marijuana in Ardhito’s home along with 20 alprazolam pills, the latter reportedly prescribed to the musician by a doctor.

Ardhito, who has been active in the Indonesian music scene since 2017, released his first project, an EP of children’s songs titled ‘Semar & Pasukan Monyet’, in May last year. He is also known for his hit singles ‘bitterlove’ and ‘I Just Couldn’t Save You Tonight’.

His most recent release was a rendition of ‘Masa Masa’ with Erwin Gutawa.