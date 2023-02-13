Ardhito Pramono faints onstage due to stomach ulcer

Indonesian singer-songwriter Ardhito Pramono passed out onstage during a concert in Medan over the weekend due to a stomach ulcer.

In a viral video on TikTok from his show in Medan on February 11, the singer was seen passing out mid-sentence, and had to be carried offstage while still prone by security staff. In a follow-up statement on his Instagram Story, Ardhito revealed that he had been suffering from a stomach ulcer due to an improper diet and busy schedule.

He elaborated on his condition in an Instagram post on February 13 with a picture of himself recovering in a hospital bed. “There has been an incident that has made me realise how important it is to keep a sound diet, mental condition, sleeping hours and health,” he began.

“At 27 I always neglected those important things until the end; I failed too. Irregular dieting patterns, excessive coffee consumption on an empty stomach and irregular sleeping hours made it difficult for me to even stand up; excessive pain in my heart that felt like it was stabbing my chest instantly made me fall over while closing our performance in Medan.”

Encouraging other young people to take care of their health in order to avoid ending up like him, Ardhito ended his statement by thanking concerned fans and reassuring them that he is well on the way to recovery.

The viral video of Ardhito passing out onstage can be seen below.

Video Ardhito Pramono pingsan di panggung viral di TikTok. Hal itu terjadi saat Ardhito manggung di Medan. Ardhito pun menjelaskan penyebab dirinya pingsan.

Ardhito Pramono released his debut full-length album ‘Wijayakusuma’ in July last year following a six-month stint in rehabilitation after he was caught in possession of marijuana. In an interview with NME following the release of his album, Ardhito spoke about the long journey to his debut album, including his reveal that the title track alone took over 100 takes to get right. “This album was so difficult to make, it’s crazy,” Ardhito said. “The song ‘Wijayakusuma’ alone took about a year before it was released. Normally, it [would take] me three months tops to sit on a song.”