Are Eminem and Rakim working together?

Fans are speculating that Eminem could be working with Rakim after DJ Premier posted a photo of the pair.

Despite both having decades-long careers in hip-hop and many occasions of praising each other, somehow the two artists have never worked together before.

Now, fans are wondering if that could change thanks to DJ Premier’s post. The producer and DJ unexpectedly posted an old photo of the two rappers on his Instagram Story. He shared no context behind the photo, simply tagging both artists in the post.

Advertisement

See a screenshot of Premier’s Story below now.

DJ Premier shares Eminem & Rakim picture! Hinting on something? 😳 pic.twitter.com/AJLm9lXPEz — Hip-Hop Freaks (@hiphopfreakzz) February 3, 2021

In June 2020, Eminem included Rakim in a list of his greatest rappers of all-time when responding to a question on Twitter. He also chose the likes of Jay-Z, Nas, Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. in his list.

In a more recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, he also referenced the New York rapper while talking about how he doesn’t feel as influential as some of his hip-hop peers. “When people try to compare eras, hip-hop’s [gone] through too many different transitions for anyone to be the best rapper of all time,” he said.

“Rap has gone through transitions, it’s evolved, now people are doing things with flows that I never could have seen happening. But rappers from [Rakim’s] era meant so much to that era, just because there were so many innovators.”

Advertisement

In 2019, Rakim praised Eminem in an interview, saying: “He is a beast. That’s my man.”

Meanwhile, Eminem shared a new video for his track ‘Higher’ last month, featuring cameos from UFC boss Dana White and ESPN’s Michael Eaves.