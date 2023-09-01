Ariana Grande on how “bullying” pushed her to change “horrible” ‘Yours Truly’ artwork

Ariana Grande has revealed the reason why she switched the cover art for her debut album ‘Yours Truly’ was because of fans bullying her.

Last month, the child actor turned pop star celebrated the 10th anniversary of her debut album ‘Yours Truly’. To commemorate the milestone, she dropped ‘Yours Truly (Tenth Anniversary Edition)’ last week, which featured seven additional tracks; a Spanglish version of ‘The Way’ featuring Mac Miller and six new Live from London recordings of ‘Honeymoon Avenue’, ‘Daydreamin’’, ‘Baby I’, ‘Tattooed Heart’, ‘Right There’ and ‘The Way’.

She also did two TikTok Q&A sessions, during which she answered a fan’s question where they asked why she changed the cover art for ‘Yours Truly’, to which Grande said, “Well, [the original cover]’s horrible. It’s not horrible, it is – you were right.

“You guys got very angry when you saw it, I was very sad about that and I changed it. You were right. But you’re not always right! Your bullying has been consistent for the past 10 years.”

She concluded: “You hated it, you were like, ‘This is fucking ugly, mom, change it.’ So I did. Sometimes that works; sometimes it leaves me with wounds that make me question everything I’ve done since. Just kidding.”

The original album art was of then-20-year-old Ariana Grande sitting in a pile of pink roses with the title in a cursive font. You can have a look below.

Ariana Grande on why she changed the original cover artwork for ‘Yours Truly’: “Well, it’s horrible. It’s not horrible, it is—you were right. You guys got very angry when you saw it, I was very sad about that and I changed it. You were right. But you’re not always right! Your… pic.twitter.com/hWk3ldxNKv — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 28, 2023

The 30-year-old has asked her fans to be “gentler” in their comments before. In April this year, after fans’ concern about her body circulated social media, Grande chimed in to say “We should be gentler and less comfortable commenting on people’s bodies, no matter what.

“If you think you’re saying something good or well-intentioned, whatever it is, healthy, unhealthy, big, small, this, that, sexy, nonsense – we just should really work towards not doing that as much.”

She also came to the aid of ex-fiancé Pete Davidson after he shared his experience with suicidal thoughts and online bullying. “I know [you] already know this but I feel I need to remind my fans to please be gentler with others,” she said. “I really don’t endorse anything but forgiveness and positivity. I care deeply about Pete and his health. I’m asking you to please be gentler with others, even on the internet.”

In other news, Ariana Grande shared a new video for her debut single ‘The Way’ and paid tribute to Mac Miller. The duo dated between 2016-2018 before the late rapper’s death on September 7 2018, caused by an accidental overdose.

Earlier this month, both Grande and Demi Lovato split from their manager, Scooter Braun. In response, the superstar manager joked: “Breaking news… I’m no longer managing myself.”