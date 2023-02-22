Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are recording a new collaboration

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd have teamed up for a new collaboration.

The pair joined forces for a new remix of Abel Tesfaye’s 2016 track ‘Die For You’ from his album ‘Starboy’.

Grande took to Instagram to post a clip of her editing her verse in the vocal booth yesterday (February 21).

Advertisement

She sings: “You know what I’m thinkin’, see it in your eyes/ You hate that you want me, hate it when you cry.”

Grande also teased in the caption: “Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14 hour day on set. This certain exception had to be made….”

No details have yet been given as to when the collaboration will be released.

The pair previously teamed up on a remix of The Weeknd’s hit single ‘Save Your Tears’ in 2021 from his 2020 album ‘After Hours’.

Before that Tesfaye worked on Grande’s 2014 single ‘Love Me Harder’, and in 2020 they duetted on ‘Off The Table’ from her 2020 LP ‘Positions’.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently shared details of a new concert special called Live At SoFi Stadium.

The pop star is treating fans to a recorded special of his recent stint at the Inglewood, California stadium as part of his ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour.

Fans can watch the special when it lands on HBO Max on February 25.

He originally scheduled two back-to-back dates at the venue last September but had to cancel the second show at the start of his set after losing his voice.

Tesfaye then rescheduled the show to last November and added an additional date during the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend.