Ariana Grande announces release date of new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande has announced the release date for her upcoming album ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

The ‘Thank You, Next’ singer took to her official social media pages and shared a photo slide show of the album’s cover with a caption that read: “‘Eternal Sunshine’ 3.8”. Grande confirmed that the LP’s release date is set for March 8.

‘Eternal Sunshine’ is up on Grande’s official website for pre-order now. The site shows four listings for limited edition vinyl pressings with alternate cover art. At the time of writing, only one listing is viewable which is a red pressing with the photo that Grande shared on her Instagram account. The three other variants are set to be revealed at a later date.

Advertisement

The new project will arrive as part of a new management deal, as last summer she parted ways with former manager Scooter Braun, following a 10-year working relationship.

On Friday (January 12), the pop singer returned to music with her latest track ‘Yes, And?’. The song addresses her personal life over a house-inspired instrumental that channel’s Madonna’s ‘Vogue’. The track was recorded in New York City and was written and produced by Grande, Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh.

The singer had previously confirmed the arrival of the track, saying that it would be the lead single from her forthcoming seventh album, the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Grande also released the video for ‘yes, and?’ on Friday, in which she faces her doubters by bringing them into a room one by one and giving each of them a live performance of the song.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the track, NME wrote: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”

Grande recently signalled her upcoming new album by sending notes and red lipsticks to fans and hinting that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh contributed to the project. He has previously produced numerous hits for Grande, including ‘Problem’, ‘Bad Idea’, ‘Breathin’ and ‘Santa Tell Me’.