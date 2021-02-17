Ariana Grande confirms four new tracks on ‘Positions’ deluxe version

Ariana Grande has confirmed that her fans can expect four new tracks on the deluxe version of her latest album ‘Positions’.

The latest version of her 2020 album will arrive this Friday (February 19), with Grande sharing its tracklist on social media.

The tracklist confirms that, along with her recent Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat collaboration ’34 +35 (Remix)’, fans can also expect tracks titled ‘Someone Like U (Interlude)’, ‘Test Drive’, ‘Worst Behavior’ and ‘Main Thing’.

“I always envisioned them coming out as a part of this era, this chapter, this storyline, this album,” Ariana previously said of the new tracks. “It felt like they needed to be heard and they needed to kind of give the album a second life down the line.”

positions deluxe friday 🤍 which of the new additions are u claiming ? https://t.co/FpkiHYLFqt pic.twitter.com/IegiKqjjKz — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 15, 2021

Grande released her sixth studio album ‘Positions’ in October last year, featuring the original ’34+35′ as well as collaborations with The Weeknd (‘off the table’), Ty Dolla $ign (‘safety net’) and another track with Doja, ‘motive’.

Speaking of the album in a three-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea wrote that “‘Positions’ lacks the megawatt pop belters of previous releases”.

“As an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career, it’s solid, but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”