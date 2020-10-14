Ariana Grande is releasing a new album this month

Ariana Grande has said she “can’t wait” to share a new album with fans this month.

The singer made the surprise announcement on her Twitter page today (October 14), writing: “i can’t wait to give u my album this month”.

Grande’s last album was ‘Thank U, Next’ (2019). Her upcoming record, the title of which is currently unknown, will be her sixth release.

A week ago, Grande wrote “turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early”, which gave an early indication that she was putting some finishing touches on new music.

That followed her posting snippets of vocals from an upcoming track, ‘brb’, earlier this month.

Fans were quick to respond to Grande’s latest tweet. One person wrote: “why does ur music always save us from the worst happening in the world. ur truly a blessing. love u. can’t wait”, while another said: “I’m not crying, you are”.

The singer revealed earlier this year that she had a collaboration in the works with Doja Cat. She told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she was “obsessed” with Doja and that they had worked together on a song.

Back in May, Grande teamed up with Lady Gaga on the latter’s ‘Chromatica’ single ‘Rain On Me’. The pair performed the track live during last month’s MTV VMAs 2020 ceremony, where they picked up the awards for Best Collaboration and Song Of The Year.

In a four-star review of Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next‘, NME wrote: “It could easily be a self-pitying album, one ready to dwell in the wreckage of incidents, but instead keeps picking up and moving on; providing a guide to how to keep on keeping on even when it feels like whatever you do is going to end in devastation.”

No release date, title nor tracklisting have been revealed by Grande for her new album.