Ariana Grande on the concept of ‘Eternal Sunshine’: “Some of them are really vulnerable”

Ariana Grande has shared insight into the concept of her upcoming album ‘Eternal Sunshine’, saying that a lot of the tracks are “really vulnerable”.

The singer has been teasing her long-awaited LP in various ways over the past week, including dropping the anticipated lead single ‘Yes, And?’– a house-inspired instrumental that channels Madonna’s ‘Vogue’.

Now, Grande has opened up about the concept of the upcoming release and revealed to fans what they can expect from the new tracks.

She shared the update via a new post on Instagram, which sees her invite family, friends and various members of the Republic Records team to listen to an advanced preview of the album.

“I wanted to involve my team, everyone at Republic, as soon as possible because things are kinda just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do. You know how I am and you know how these things go,” she said before showing them the new material.

“I’m nervous, but I wanted to share this with you because it’s kind of a concept album. It’s all different, heightened pieces of the same story [and] of the same experience,” she explained. “I’m weirdly emotional but… this is what’s going on.”

“Some of them are really vulnerable, some of them are [me] playing the part that people expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that. And the rest of it is also really vulnerable.”

She also recalled how she began making the album, revealing that she first entered the studio with Max Martin in September, and worked on it through the remainder of 2023. She also announced the title of the album to those in the room, and told them she would be playing nine of the 13 songs from the upcoming project – although the video cuts off just as she presses play.

Set to arrive on March 8, ‘Eternal Sunshine’ will be the singer’s seventh album, and the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Positions’.

Last week, Grande revealed part of the tracklisting for the LP, and also dropped the music video for ‘Yes, And?’ – which she faces her doubters by bringing them into a room one by one and giving each of them a live performance of the song.

In a four-star review of the track, NME wrote: “It may not be an ‘Into You’ or ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, the type of big Grande singles that can shift your entire world for three adrenaline-pumping minutes, but ‘Yes, And?’ presents Grande in her truest form: a flawed but honest human being, seeking to own her narrative and move forward.”