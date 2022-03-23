Ariana Grande reacts to massive ‘Break Free’ singalong at Leni Robredo’s campaign rally

Ariana Grande has shared her reaction to a huge crowd in the Philippines singing along to the American pop star’s hit song, ‘Break Free’.

Attendees of Vice President Leni Robredo’s PasigLaban Para sa Tropa Pasig City People’s Rally flooded the streets of Emerald Avenue on Sunday, March 20, singing along to Ariana Grande’s 2014 song during a drag performance. The campaign rally was attended by an estimated 137,000 supporters, according to a report from The Inquirer.

The moment was captured on video and posted to social media, where it went viral and eventually caught the attention of Ariana Grande herself. Grande re-posted a clip of the scene on her now-expired Instagram story, writing: “I could not believe this was real. I love you more than words.”

Watch the clip below, recorded via Grande’s Instagram story.

Ariana Grande is the latest US musician to shine a spotlight on Leni Robredo’s presidential bid. In February, pop icon Cher tweeted “If you want it done right, let a woman do it”, prompting one of her fans to mention Leni Robredo.

Who is This — Cher (@cher) February 16, 2022

BRAVO‼️LET WOMEN DO IT‼️LET LENI,& ALL

WOMEN FIGHTING 2 SAVE CLIMATE,CHILDREN, ELDERLY,POOR,HOMELESS,SICK,PPL OF ALL COLORS,ETHNICITIES, LGBTQ.FORCE HONOR IN GOV.MAKE MEDICAL CARE,EDUCATION,

CHILDCARE FREE. TAX CORPORATION,STOP CHILD LABOR.ANIMAL CRUELTY,ETC.#2GETHERWERSTRONG — Cher (@cher) February 16, 2022

Cher admitted not knowing who Leni was, but tweeted “Let women do it! Let Leni [and] all women fight [to] save climate, children, elderly, poor, homeless, sick, [people] of all colors, ethnicities, LGBTQ, force honor in [government]. Make medical care, education, childcare free. Tax corporation, stop child labor, animal cruelty, etc.” after a fan explained who Leni is.

The March 20 campaign rally for Leni Robredo’s presidential bid also saw a series of live performances from several big acts in the Filipino music scene, including folk-pop group Ben&Ben, rock veterans The Itchyworms, Ebe Dancel, Autotelic, Rivermaya, Noel Cabangon and Jolina Slaydangal.