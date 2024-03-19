Ariana Grande reflects on “overwhelmingly loving response” to new album

Ariana Grande has reflected on the “overwhelmingly loving response” to her new album ‘Eternal Sunshine’.

The record was released earlier this month (March 8) and marks the singer’s seventh full-length project, following on from 2020’s ‘Positions’. It features the singles ‘Yes, And?’ and ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’.

‘Eternal Sunshine’ earned Grande her sixth Number One album on the Billboard 200 in the US, and her fifth in the UK (via Official Charts).

Writing to her fans in a post on Instagram last night (March 18), the pop star said she “just wanted to thank you from the bottom of [her] heart” as she reflected on the success and response to the LP.

“It’s impossible to put into words what I’ve been feeling this week. This album is most special to me for many reasons and just holds so much,” Grande continued.

“Sharing it has re-opened a lot of little and big feelings alike and it has been an emotional week in many ways !… But your overwhelmingly loving response to it all has made me feel such joyful, human connection and comfort.

“[I] just wanted to say I love and appreciate you all more than one can say and thank you again. It is, as it always has been, my greatest honor to grow with you… ｡˚❀ ·ꕤ let us promise to keep going ! .ﾟꕤ.”

In a four-star review of ‘Eternal Sunshine’, NME described the collection as “a quasi-break-up album on which Grande doesn’t so much paint a portrait of a relationship as piece together an impressionistic mosaic”.

It added: “[…] it’s the most sophisticated project yet from a preternaturally talented vocalist who keeps getting better.”

Grande recently shared ‘Eternal Sunshine (Slightly Deluxe)’, which includes a Troye Sivan feature among four new songs.

She also performed ‘Imperfect For You’ and ‘We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.