Ariana Grande reportedly marries partner in “tiny and intimate” ceremony

Ariana Grande is now, reportedly, a married woman, tying the knot with her partner, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, in a small wedding ceremony.

A rep for Grande reportedly confirmed the news to People, saying “they are married”.

“It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”

“Both Ari and Dalton love Montecito,” a different source reportedly told the publication.

“They spend a lot of time there. It seems only natural that they would get married at Ari’s beautiful and historic house.”

Grande has yet to publicly confirm the news.

Grande announced her engagement late last year, posting various photos of her with Gomez and her ring, with the caption “forever n then some”.

Grande was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in 2018, though the two split a few months later.

The relationship, among Grande’s others, eventually led to the writing of her hit single ‘Thank U, Next’, taken from the album of the same name, where she directly references Davidson as well as other exes Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller.

More recently, Grande dropped her third album in as many years, ‘Positions’. Earlier this year, she released the album’s deluxe edition with some new songs and remixes, including features from Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion.